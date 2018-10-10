Hurricane Michael now a Category 4, nearing Florida landfall. Here’s what to expect

York, Chester, Lancaster under Hurricane Michael tropical storm, flood watch

By Andrew Dys

October 10, 2018 08:11 AM

Rains expected to be “very heavy” Thursday from Hurricane Michael could drop as much as 6 inches on York, Chester and Lancaster counties, weather officials said.

The three counties are all under a flash flood watch and both York and Chester counties are under a tropical storm watch; wind gusts could reach over 40 mph Thursday, officials said.

The area could see flooding and rain worse than Florence because ground is already saturated, and the storm increased to a category 4 storm Wednesday, officials said.

“The greatest threat that Michael will pose for our area appears to be flash flooding,” a statement from the National Weather Service said. “Based on the most likely track of the storm, the heaviest rainfall totals are expected along and south of Interstate 85.”

The Charlotte area, with points south and east, are expected to be hit, officials said.

Possible rain totals, forecast at 4 inches earlier this week, were raised to up to 6 inches as the storm strengthened. The area could see 3 to 6 inches, officials said.

Periodic rain Wednesday is expected to turn into steady rain all day Thursday with the storm passing through by Friday, officials said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

