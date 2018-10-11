Rock Hill long-time retail spot sold for $6M. Here’s what could come next

One of Rock Hill’s long-time retail sites has been sold.

Kmart Plaza, almost 90,000 square feet of retail space at Cherry and Anderson roads, sold for $6 million. Madison Capital out of Charlotte was the buyer.

“With nine bids on this listing, we were able to drive a competitive process to deliver a credible alternative use buyer for our seller at attractive pricing and terms,” said Marc Ozburn with marketing group Berkeley Capital Advisors.

Kmart, a holding of Sears Holdings, Corp., has been open for decades in Rock Hill. The nearest Kmart stores to Rock Hill are in Columbia, Greenville and Statesville, N.C.

SIGN UP

York County records show the site was sold Sept. 26. The buyer is in the storage business, and the 10-acre site could be redeveloped as self storage and outparcel use.