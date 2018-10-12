York County ‘rediscovers’ Catawba River with recreation boom

Plans for the weekend? Stay off the river, Rock Hill officials say

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

October 12, 2018 11:37 AM

Rock Hill

The kayak and canoe launches at Riverwalk and River Park have been closed due to “high and potentially dangerous water flow,” according to the Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.

The Catawba River is flowing at 15,600 cubic feet per second as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Rockin’ River Adventures kayak rental company recommends only experienced paddlers try to kayak at less than half that rate, up to 6,000 cubic feet per second.

Laurie Helms, spokesperson for Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said in an email that people should stay off the Catawba River.

“With nice weekend weather expected, this is a great time to enjoy Rock Hill’s many trails and parks as an alternative,” Helms said in an email.

The kayak and canoe launches are closed until further notice, Helms said.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068, @hgsmoot

