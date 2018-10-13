Rock Hill’s newest Asian restaurant serving ‘dream come true’ for owners

Rock Hill residents have a new Asian restaurant opening on Cherry Road and McConnells Highway.

Hiro Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar held a soft opening Oct. 6, and will schedule a grand opening soon, said co-owner Angela Durant.

Durant and her restaurant partner, Jack Yuliarta, will schedule the grand opening after they are able to serve a full menu, including alcohol. But the restaurant is open for business.

Durant said she and her family moved to Rock Hill from Sumter, where Yuliarta has another restaurant.

“I knew Rock Hill would be a great place to move,” she said.

Durant said the Rock Hill location at 1019 McConnells Highway was the first spot she looked at. She said they looked at other places, but “kept coming back to Rock Hill.”

She said opening a restaurant was an unexpected decision.

“It started out as a joke honestly, it did,” Durant said.

She said she was studying to become a psychologist before she decided to get involved in opening a restaurant.

“Sometimes life throws you a curve ball, and you can always make your dreams come true,” she said. “And this is my dream.”

She said she’s excited for Rock Hill residents to try Hiro’s food, especially the Thai food.

“We really want to make our Rock Hill people excited and happy, and hope they come out and see us,” Durant said.

Want to go?

Hiro Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar, 1019 McConnells Highway, Rock Hill, is open 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday.

The restaurant offers in-store dining and to-go orders. The menu online on its Facebook page shows lunch box specials from $9.95 to $15.95 and dinner box specials $12.95 to $20.95, hibachi prices from $7.99 for chicken to $10.99 lobster, and many more meal options. For more information, call 803-328-6738.