Construction underway on new rides at Carowinds, including Copperhead Strike

Rains from Hurricanes Florence and Michael have not slowed construction of Carowinds’ new coaster.

Copperhead Strike will be the Carolinas’ first double-launch roller coaster and is set to open in spring 2019. The ride is one that will remain open through the park’s Winterfest celebration at the end of the season, said Steve Jackson, director of maintenance and construction.

Copperhead Strike will first launch riders from 0 to 42 mph in 2.5 seconds. Riders are launched a second time during the ride from 35 to 50 mph in 2 seconds. The entire ride runs 2 minutes, 24 seconds. It has five inversions, more than any double launch coaster in North America.





“Copperhead Strike stimulates the harrowing chase of getaway cars racing through rolling farmland, sending riders on two launches through a relentless winding ride over half a mile of steel,” reads a statement from Carowinds.

The ride will feature three 16-passenger trains modeled after 1930s coupes.

As of Wednesday, construction was moving along on the new ride, with the beginnings of a station, a loop and an inversion visible. Testing will start in January, Jackson said.

Carowinds season pass holders will be among the first to ride Copperhead Strike.

Also opening in 2019 next to Copperhead Strike is Mountain Gliders.

That ride is a new take on an old favorite. It once was known as Phantom Flyers when it opened in 2005 at Carowinds and took over a Woodstock theme in 2010. The ride was removed last season to make way for Camp Snoopy.

Mountain Gliders will pay homage to the theme of the new area, which aims to take visitors into the Blue Ridge Mountains of the Carolinas, according to Carowinds. Blue Ridge Junction also will include Blue Ridge Country Kitchen, a new restaurant in the former Wings location.

“Blue Ridge Junction is a new themed area that’s going to immerse people in a feeling of being in the Blue Ridge Mountains,” said Lisa Stryker, spokesperson for Carowinds. “You’ll get to enjoy some home cooking, a little car chase, a little gliders -- it’s fabulous.”

A 130-suite hotel also is slated to open for Carowinds’ 2019 season. A new dormitory will house students from across the region and world.

Located on the South Carolina-North Carolina state line, between Fort Mill and Charlotte, Carowinds opened in 1973. It’s had several ownership changes since, but now operates through Cedar Fair Entertainment Co.

With Copperhead Strike, Carowinds will have 14 coasters. Stryker said more additions are in the park’s future.