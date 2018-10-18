What’s new at Rock Hill Walmart store? Remodel ready for debut

Rock Hill Walmart customers will be able to shop at the remodeled Newport-area Walmart Supercenter when it opens Friday.

The remodel was announced in April, along with $42 million of improvements in South Carolina Walmart stores.

The Rock Hill remodeling project will be unveiled with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday, the retailer said.

The Newport-area store on Old York Road is one of 12 S.C. Walmarts scheduled to undergo remodeling in 2018, the company announced April 11.

The store improvements include a pickup tower, which Walmart says “functions like a high-tech vending machine,” which can serve customers in less than a minute.

“We’re thrilled to provide our customers a new and improved shopping experience,” store manager Chad Guest said. “We are always looking for ways to help make life easier for our customers, and I’m excited for everyone to see how these improvements will save them time.”

The new store has updated pharmacy drop-off and pick-up centers, interactive electronic displays and new signage and lighting, the company said.

Walmart had announced plans to build a third Rock Hill Supercenter store on the south edge of Rock Hill in 2013, but those plans were confirmed to be on hold in 2016.

There are no plans for new stores in Rock Hill, said a statement from Walmart spokesperson Phillip Keene earlier this year.

“Although we no longer plan to build new stores in Rock Hill, we are committed to continuing our investment in South Carolina,” Keene said.