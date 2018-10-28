What’s good? Fort Mill students awarded invention grant

Each month, The Herald will highlight positive news from our region. If you have a story to submit, e-mail the details to Amanda Harris at aharris@heraldonline.com.

Fort Mill residents raise $11,000 for cancer society

Fort Mill High School hosted its annual “Pink Out” event on Oct. 19 during halftime of the football game against Northwestern High School. The event honors people fighting or lost to cancers of all types and raises money for the American Cancer Society. This year the Pink Out committee presented a check for $11,000.

Rock Hill caregiver honored by family she helped

Diane Waddy of BrightStar Care Rock Hill was selected for the franchise’s Caregiver of the Year award, a release states. Waddy was chosen from thousands of caregivers nationwide who are nominated by families. Waddy was surprised with the award during a celebration at BrightStar Care on Sept. 19.

Linda Pfeifer, daughter of BrightStar Care client Marjorie Scott, nominated Waddy.

“Diane has saved my 93-year-old mother’s life numerous times – from lifting her spirits when she’s down to providing stellar care for her after a fall that left her on the floor an entire day one Fourth of July,” Pfeifer said in her nomination letter. “Diane has always been by mom’s side going above and beyond. We rest so much easier knowing that Diane is there taking care of our mom in our absence. When we say Diane is a lifesaver, we mean that with all of our hearts. We couldn’t do it without her.”

Fort Mill students awarded invention grant

Nation Ford High School students were awarded this month a Lemelson-MIT InvenTeam grant for $10,000 to create a nutrient injection system, according to the school district. Nation Ford is just one of 15 high schools nationwide to be selected. In June, the students will present a prototype of their invention at EurekaFest at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

A statement from the district reads: “The automated nutrient injection system will measure nutrient levels, wirelessly deliver the information back to an app, which will use data from the farmer to make suggestions as to what nutrients need to be added. The system can then be automated to deliver the nutrients and nourish the plant. The team will work with several local farms and supply stores to guide them in the development of this invention.”

Lancaster officer named Training Officer of Year

The South Carolina Training Officers Association named Cpl. Craig Lilly of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office the training officer of the year. Lilly has worked with the Lancaster office for nine years and in 2012 became an assistant training officer.

Lilly is a certified instructor with the State Law Enforcement Division Active Shooter Program, according to the sheriff’s office. Lilly assists with multiple training programs with the sheriff’s office and manages a program that pairs new officers with seasoned officers for several weeks of on-the-job training.

Rock Hill dentist devotes more than 30 years to community

For 35 years, Thomas Raad has devoted his dentist services to the Rock Hill community. Raad recently celebrated the anniversary of his office off Ebenezer Road, which opened in 1983. Raad’s uncle, George Haddad, was one of Rock Hill’s first dentists, according to a statement.

Presbyterian College honors Clover resident

Steve Churm of Clover has been named the 2018 Mike Turner Presbyterian College’s Scotsman Club Service Award recipient, according to a release from the school. The award recognizes an alumnus or alumna for their devotion to the school as a Scotsman Club member.

Churm graduated from Presbyterian in 1978. Churm served in the U.S. Army and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, according to Presbyterian. Churm served 15 years on active duty and retired from the US Army Reserve in 1998 after serving for more than 20 years.

“The ROTC program set me on the path for what I’ve done as my life’s work,” Churm said in a prepared statement . “But the relationships with people– with my teammates, my fraternity brothers, my classmates– prepared me to grow up and be a responsible and productive member of society.”

Churm was active in sports as a student and now volunteers as an offensive line coach for Clover High School’s football team, the release states.

York County probate judge named association leader

York County Probate Judge Carolyn Rogers has been elected president of the S.C. Association of Probate Judges, Rogers said.

Rogers will lead the association in drafting and supporting state legislation pertaining to its probate courts, she said. Rogers was elected by peers and has previously served as the group’s vice president.

“It’s a great honor to be elected by my colleagues, all of whom are as dedicated as I am to serving the interests of those who depend on the knowledge and compassion of their probate judge,” Rogers said in a prepared statement.

York Technical College program wins state award

The South Carolina Association for Higher Continuing Education has awarded York Technical College with the 2018 Outstanding Continuing Education Program of the Year award.

York Tech’s Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program was honored for “its outstanding work in meeting workforce needs, leveraging partnerships and using innovation in the classroom to enhance student opportunities and outcomes,” reads a statement from the association.

Andrela Riley, program manager for health and human services for York Tech, received the award.

“Receiving the Program of the Year award from SCAHCE is truly an honor. This award clearly indicates the quality and success of the EMT Basic program,” Riley said in a prepared statement. “This award has enabled us to move forward and further respond to the needs of our community by offering a new paramedic program beginning in fall 2019.”

Chester school wins state STEAM award

Chester Middle School is the 2018 winner of the Palmetto State Arts Education STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) Award, according to the Chester County School District.

“So proud of the hard work my staff has put in to be recognized. I am so happy to be the principal of such as awesome school with awesome students and staff members that are doing great things,” Chester Middle School Principal Sheka Houston posted with the school’s announcement on Facebook.