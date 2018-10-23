Is your water turning brown? Don’t worry, Rock Hill officials say

Rock Hill residents shouldn’t worry about slightly brown water from taps, according to the city.

Rock Hill spokesperson Katie Quinn said the city installed a new water pipe along Eden Terrace, Myrtle Drive, College Avenue and Union Street, and opened the new line Friday after testing.

Quinn said the city received complaints late Monday that several customers saw “a brown tint to their water.”

Quinn said the color doesn’t mean the water is unsafe.

SIGN UP

She said the city has investigated and the discoloration is from disturbance of sediment on nearby water pipe walls.

The city will still pull water samples from the affected area to test, Quinn said, but there is no “boil water advisory” in effect.