Here’s when T.J. Maxx is opening its new store for Indian Land, Fort Mill

T.J. Maxx has an opening date for its Indian Land location.

The new store at U.S. 521 and Jim Wilson Road, in Promenade at Carolina Reserve, will open Nov. 4.

The store will have fashions, jewelry, home items and others staples of the more than 1,200 T.J. Maxx stores operating in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

In addition to Indian Land, the company sees the new store serving the growing Fort Mill market.

“Our newest store in Fort Mill will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J.Maxx is known for,” said Tim Miner, company president.

Miner said the company is “excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood.”

“With a constant flow of new arrivals, we offer an exciting one-stop-shop that makes it easy for consumers to find what they want, take it home that day and save money at the same time,” he said.





The Promenade shopping center held its own grand opening and ribbon cutting last week. Hobby Lobby was the first store to open there, on Aug. 27. Other openings include Burlington Stores, Five Below, Dollar Tree, Ross and Rack Room Shoes.

Planned additions include Home Goods, ULTA, Kirkland’s, Hibbett Sports, Petco, Express Oil Change, Starbucks, Panera Bread, Chili’s, Verizon, Jimmy John’s, Le Peep, Habit Burger Grill, Heartland Dental and others.

Promenade is a $60 million shopping center with 258,000 square feet of space, across from Sun City.

The T.J. Maxx will be 20,500 square feet. It will be open 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. It will employ about 60 people.

The store will contribute $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity of York County as part of the opening. The first 500 customers will receive reusable bags.