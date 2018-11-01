York County Moss Justice Center evacuated, court canceled after 2nd bedbugs discovery

The courts building at the Moss Justice Center in York has been evacuated after bedbugs were found for the second time in three weeks.

Court was canceled Thursday afternoon. Employees, jurors and court officials were ordered to leave immediately when the decision was made around 1 p.m.

“There are more areas that have had positive hits this time, and we will evacuate everyone to ensure safety,” said David Hamilton, York County Clerk of Court.

Court functions, trial, hearings, clerk duties and other actions at the courts are stopped, Hamilton said. Two courtrooms were in use this week for criminal court.

Hundreds of people from the public this week had been in the hallways outside the courtrooms, inside courtrooms and in other public areas that have had positive hits for bedbugs.

Dogs were brought in Thursday to seek the insects after a new report of the insects was found.

The dog “hit” on bed bugs in both courtrooms, Hamilton said. The dogs also found bugs in offices on both the first and second floors, Hamilton said.

The York County Sheriff’s Office and county jail in another Moss Center building are not affected, and will not be evacuated, officials said.

Bedbugs were found in the same building Oct. 16.

Offices of the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s office and public defender were found to have bedbugs at that time, and were treated with a heat method, Hamilton said. Testing afterward found no bugs, Hamilton said.

It remains unclear how the new infestation happened, Hamilton said.

The building now will be treated with a chemical that is a stronger method, Hamilton said.

“We want the whole place thoroughly sprayed,” Hamilton said.

The court building services employ more than 100 people, including lawyers and clerical staff for prosecutors and public defenders. Employes also include the criminal clerk of court office, a magistrate court and clerical staff, two judges’ chambers and staff, courtroom staff and others.

Employees and the public left quickly after the evacuation order and there was “no sense of panic,” said Kevin Brackett, 16th Circuit Solicitor. The solicitor’s office has almost 50 employees in the affected building.

Brackett said he agreed with the decision to evacuate, cancel court, clean the building and ensure employee and public safety.

“Mr. Hamilton and other county officials are taking every reasonable precaution to ensure that the staff here and the public are protected,” Brackett said.

Harry Dest, 16th Circuit Public Defender, left the building with all of his employees. The office has about two dozen lawyers, investigators and other staff.





“We have been told not to go back until it is clean and pest free,” Dest said. “The decision is the right one to make sure there is a safe working environment.”

It remains unclear if the building will remain closed on Friday or next week as treatment is done, officials said.

Check back for updates.