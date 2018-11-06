1 dead in multi-vehicle wreck on I-77 in Rock Hill, officials say

One person died Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash in York County on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill, officials said.

Mark Simmons, Rock Hill Fire Department deputy chief, confirmed that one person was killed in the collision on southbound I-77 between Exits 82 and 79.

Rock Hill Fire Department, S.C. Highway Patrol, EMS and other emergency officials are on scene after the crash happened around 10:40 a.m.

Traffic in the right two lanes of the highway was blocked for more than an hour after the crash, involving a tractor-trailer truck and other vehicles.

Troopers with the highway patrol are investigating the crash, Simmons said.

Check back for updates.