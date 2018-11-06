Lanes blocked, one dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-77 in Rock Hill

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in York County, South Carolina on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill. The highway’s right lanes were blocked and traffic was backed up as emergency crews worked the collision.
1 dead in multi-vehicle wreck on I-77 in Rock Hill, officials say

By Andrew Dys And Hannah Smoot

November 06, 2018 11:35 AM

Rock Hill

One person died Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash in York County on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill, officials said.

Mark Simmons, Rock Hill Fire Department deputy chief, confirmed that one person was killed in the collision on southbound I-77 between Exits 82 and 79.

Rock Hill Fire Department, S.C. Highway Patrol, EMS and other emergency officials are on scene after the crash happened around 10:40 a.m.

Traffic in the right two lanes of the highway was blocked for more than an hour after the crash, involving a tractor-trailer truck and other vehicles.

Troopers with the highway patrol are investigating the crash, Simmons said.

Check back for updates.

