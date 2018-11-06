Local

Rock Hill street blocked as police, SWAT investigate domestic call, officers say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

November 06, 2018 02:48 PM

Rock Hill, SC

A Rock Hill road is closed while police using a SWAT team investigate a domestic disturbance at a home northeast of downtown, police said.

Pickens Street near Confederate Park is closed as officers deal with the situation of a man inside a home, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department. Adjacent Pendleton Street also is blocked. There is a large police presence around the home and nearby.

The man is believed to be alone in the house, Bollinger said.

Bollinger said there is “no threat to the public,” and traffic is flowing nearby on Charlotte Avenue.

York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Trent Faris said the situation is being handled solely by city authorities.

No other information has been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Police in Rock Hill handled two unrelated situations at the same time Friday where people barricaded themselves in homes. One incident, in the Crawford Road area, ended after four hours with the suspect surrendering. The second incident was off El

By

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

  Comments  