Rock Hill street blocked as police, SWAT investigate domestic call, officers say

A Rock Hill road is closed while police using a SWAT team investigate a domestic disturbance at a home northeast of downtown, police said.

Pickens Street near Confederate Park is closed as officers deal with the situation of a man inside a home, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department. Adjacent Pendleton Street also is blocked. There is a large police presence around the home and nearby.

The man is believed to be alone in the house, Bollinger said.

Bollinger said there is “no threat to the public,” and traffic is flowing nearby on Charlotte Avenue.

SIGN UP

York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Trent Faris said the situation is being handled solely by city authorities.





No other information has been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.