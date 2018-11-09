Sears to say goodbye to Rock Hill Galleria, weeks after news of Kmart store closing

One of Rock Hill Galleria’s anchor retailers is closing up shop after all.

Sears Holdings informed associates at 40 of its Sears and Kmart stores nationwide on Thursday that those sites will be closing in February.

That closing list includes the Sears store on Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill, in the Rock Hill Galleria.

The accompanying auto stores at those sites will close, too.

SIGN UP

Liquidation begins next week.

The Rock Hill Sears was one of only two Carolinas locations on the latest list, joining a store in Winston Salem, N.C.

In mid-October, the company announced the Kmart on Cherry Road in Rock Hill would close “near the end” of 2018. The moves are part of hundreds of Sears and Kmart stores that are closing, as Sears Holdings works through bankruptcy proceedings.

The Kmart site already has been sold to a Charlotte-based apartment and self-storage group, Madison Capital.

The Kmart site sold for $6 million.

The nearest remaining Sears stores after the Rock Hill closing will be an outlet in Charlotte and a showroom in Huntersville, N.C.

Sears has been an anchor store at Galleria since the mall opened in 1991. It joined J.C. Penney and Belk as former Rock Hill Mall anchors that made the move to Galleria. The Rock Hill Mall site on Cherry Road was built in the 1960s.

Online site searsarchives.com notes the company opened a Rock Hill store in 1968. The site puts the company in Charlotte as far back as 1929.