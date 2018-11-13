Nearly 1,000 high-paying jobs could be coming to Lancaster County. Here’s what else.

A major employer could be on the way in Lancaster County, along with more new homes and public service upgrades.

Here is a look at several projects that may be coming, and when they could be decided:

▪ One project could bring about 1,000 new, high-paying jobs.

The county administration committee meets Nov. 15. That group, then Lancaster County Council for final say, will decide on an economic incentive for “Project Mustang.” The to-be-named company is looking to bring its corporate headquarters to the county with an expected $24 million investment.

The county economic development office has been working with the company since February. Hourly rates for all 997 of the new jobs expected within five years would be above the county average of $20.47. More than 900 of those jobs will be about $6 an hour or more higher than the county average.

In October, company leaders found an existing building in the county it could lease until a permanent site can be built. Incentives in discussion include a 6 percent tax and locked in millage rates during the 30-year agreement and a 12-year revenue credit for investments made. At least 500 new jobs must be in place by 2023 to get the full incentives.

The incentive agreement would generate $9.95 million in new property tax revenue, while saving the company $4.6 million.

Council could make a final decision Nov. 26.

▪ Sinacori Builders is looking for final approval for a project that would add 129 homes on almost 57 acres.

Chateau Ridge is on Harrisburg Road, less than a mile southeast of its Barberville Road intersection in Indian Land. Several existing homes there will be removed from an otherwise largely wooded area. The site is surrounded by other new home areas under construction including Covington North, Covington South, Covington Estate and Avondale.

▪ A former “drug home” in Lancaster may become a community center.

An unoccupied home sits at the corner of 16th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

The county planning commission will hear a rezoning request Nov. 20 where Glorious Resurrection of Life Praise & Worship Ministries wants to make improvements there. According to the county planning staff recommendation ahead of that meeting, the “once notorious drug house” would be used by various United Way agencies. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will use the site as meeting space or for drop-in services.

The rezoning application mentions a neighborhood space, meeting area and warming center. The county helped haul away construction and demolition debris. Duke Energy helped with street lights around the house.

▪ A new county garage could be coming to serve hundreds of county vehicles.

The issue came up on subcommittee agendas ahead of a Council decision, expected Nov. 26. Council has heard a presentation from architects designing the site. The county’s current garage is 40 years old and has, according to planning staff notes, “long ago surpassed its useful life.”

The current garage maintains more than 400 vehicles for administration, road crews, solid waste, emergency services, fire service and the sheriff’s office.

▪ County emergency response leaders will discuss Nov. 15 at the county administration meeting whether to create an emergency management headquarters to include all operations or continue operations in different county offices. Estimates show renovations could cost more than $2 million, while new construction could be twice that amount.





▪ A capital improvement plan for the Lancaster County Airport is in discussion. The county airport commission has approved an update, which requires county council approval. The airport commission is asking to start pre-applications for an apron rehabilitation and the terminal area plan. The five-year project would be a mix of local, state and federal funding. It would include $800,000 in apron work next year, a $1.3 million terminal building construction in 2023 and $1.2 million hangar construction in 2024.

▪ The county planning commission has several rezonings on its Nov. 20 agenda.

Almost 4 acres at Camp and Kelly drives would allow for a house. Less than an acre would be combined with neighboring light industrial property at 1644 Pageland Hwy.





About 3 acres would be rezoned to allow more space for landscaping products at Shamrock Landscaping. More than an acre more would allow, in a separate rezoning, for a landscaping business at a residence.