Lakefront park, new home subdivisions, warehouses. What York County could see next

EDITOR’S NOTE: These proposed projects are in the planning stage and may depend on York County Council or other approvals. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.

A park, warehouses, restaurants and more subdivisions and storage sites may be on the way in York County.

Here’s the latest on conversations property owners are having with county planners:

▪ A park is in discussion for 52 acres off India Hook Road in the Rock Hill area. County planners discussed the site Oct. 18. The three-parcel property is on the southern shores of Lake Wylie, where it turns back into the Catawba River.

The largest portion, almost 43 acres, belongs to Duke Energy after acquiring it from Westminster Presbyterian Church in 2011. Duke has owned the rest of the property much longer.

▪ Westport leaders are asking for an extension on the plan for 842 homes on S.C. 49, off Daimler Boulevard, near Lake Wylie. The extension would allow work on Westport to begin by June 12, 2020. Owners are allowed up to five one-year extension requests.

York County Council approved a rezoning for the 433-acre Westport in August 2008. York County approved preliminary plats, which allow builders to build, on June 12, 2017.

Owner Palmetto Bluff Co. asked for the extension after bringing on Carolina Wetlands in April to update wetlands data and acquiring property for a new road and utility connection to Campbell Road. A homebuilder could be selected by year’s end. Construction could start late next year.

▪ M/I Homes wants to rezone 222 acres in Clover. The combined two sites at 172 and 296 Riddle Mill Road, near Lake Wylie, would allow for 217 lots, according to builder sketch plans. County planning staff recommended against the rezoning until the owner makes road improvements or waits out Pennies for Progress improvements because nearby roads can’t support that many homes, planners said.

▪ A new hotel may be in the works on 3 acres at 3479 Hwy. 21, north of Fort Mill. The site is off the exit 90 northbound ramp of I-77, in the Carowinds area.

▪ Go Store It wants a 105,000-square-foot self storage site at 181 Crisanto Ave. near Fort Mill. The company had to submit an appeal since it’s across from an approved access off Crisanto, which would make access to the storage site too close. The site now is an almost 6-acre vacant property. It’s about 1,500 feet northeast of the I-77 and Gold Hill Road interchange.

Also, an addition to a self storage site on four land parcels on U.S. 21, south of Retail Drive, near Fort Mill is planned.

▪ Several new warehouses could be coming. York County planners heard two warehouse proposals Oct. 4, two more Oct. 11, another Oct. 18 and two more — a new one and a follow-up — Nov. 1.





Three warehouses sites near Rock Hill were discussed on Linkwood and Mt. Holly roads, and Handsmill Highway. Two more, on U.S. 21 and Carolina Place, are proposed near Fort Mill. A site at Meadow Road is about halfway between York and Clover.

The parcels in discussion for warehouses total 190 acres. The largest is 174 acres on U.S. 21 and already is zoned light industrial. “Warehouses” there were discussed Oct. 18.

Several of the sites have been with their current owners for years. Others changed hands recently. Three R Properties bought the 2750 Meadow Road site in December for $180,000. Why Knot Holdings bought 3 acres on Handsmill Highway on Nov. 6 for $157,500.

This summer, Three R Properties and Southbend Industrial asked the county for a rezoning at nearby 2744 Meadow Road to serve an eBay store reselling factory equipment.

▪ A new 22-acre subdivision could be coming on Fewell Road in Lake Wylie, just south of its intersection with River Oaks Road. It currently is zoned for medium density residential. The current owner bought the property Aug. 13 for $260,000.

▪ A restaurant may be coming on less than an acre off Gold Hill Road. The site at Silver Ridge Drive and Lake Vista Boulevard near Tega Cay is beside Upper Palmetto YMCA property.





▪ A new subdivision may be coming between Rock Hill and York. The 59-acre site at Mt. Gallant and Tirzah roads is surrounded by the Stornoway subdivision. The site has access off Tirzah, and comes down to a cul-de-sac on Sanside Drive.





▪ A truck service facility is proposed on Porter Road, south of Rock Hill. Charlotte Truck Center Inc. owns the 14-acre site at Porter and the exit 75 off ramp of I-77.

▪ The Vermilyea subdivision is looking for county approval west of Rock Hill to add nine homes on the almost 32-acre site, off York Highway across from the Lakehurst subdivision.

▪ Several sites are up for typical rezoning. One is a 50-acre site in Regent Park owned by Fresh Water Industries. The site runs along the Norfolk and Southern railway and has frontage on Sugar Creek. The property sits just southeast of Regent Park homes. It also borders the North Carolina line.

Another general rezoning involves land at 1030 Milling Road, near Rock Hill. The site on the corner of Milling and Ogden Road is owned by the state, formerly owned by the Rock Hill school district.

Yet another general rezoning at 124 Powell Place involves more than an acre between Fort Mill and Tega Cay, beside Foxhunt Farms.

▪ An assisted living site at Celanese Road near Rock Hill would require a rezoning for at least some of the three parcels totaling more than 17 acres. The property, between Hampshire and Cato Estates subdivisions, includes a tributary to Little Dutchman Creek at Celanese and Twin Lakes roads.

▪ Stanchion Asset Partners is still looking for a zoning change on almost 6 acres at Brayden, near Fort Mill, to allow for new types of business, including restaurants. An Arby’s has been discussed for the site.

▪ An acre at 1726 Zoar Road near Tega Cay is up for rezoning. It’s used as vehicle storage for a business now, and would be rezoned from residential to commercial for the possibility of expanding business there.

▪ A building addition is proposed at 3456 Centre Circle, north of Fort Mill. Part of Carolinas Point, the site was purchased for $875,000 on May 23.

▪ A new building for a church may come at 1599 Glasscock Road, just west of the Catawba Indian Nation. Friendship Church of God owns the 4-acre site.

▪ New business at 2119 Mt. Gallant Road in the Rock Hill area would need rezoning.

▪ A more than 2-acre site at 373 Forest Way Drive near Fort Mill seeks rezoning to allow for subdividing it for a future home.