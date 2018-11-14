Rock Hill says no more self-storage business sites, for now. What’s next?

Rock Hill now has temporarily halted approving more self-storage sites.

Rock Hill City Council voted Nov. 12 to halt new self-storage and mini warehouse sites for six months. The decision mirrors and finalizes a preliminary decision from October.

“It’s really just there to give us a pause,” said Mayor John Gettys. “It gives us time where we can all get around the table and see what might work, instead of where we make it feel like people go to their corners.”

Gettys said there hasn’t been a rush on new storage site proposals since Council voted in October.

“I’m not aware of any new proposals,” he said, “but we had several that came up prior to first reading.”

A September development report for the city listed three new proposed sites. Also, Kmart Plaza on Cherry Road sold to a company specailizing in storage sites and apartment construction.

City leaders talked ahead of the October vote about a “proliferation” of proposals in recent months.

Rock Hill isn’t alone. Lake Wylie has seen a more than doubling of self-storage sites in recent years. Fort Mill and Tega Cay have added sites. Go Store It has application in now with York County for a 105,000-square-foot site on Crisanto Avenue near Fort Mill.

York County has at least nine sites where property owners have approached the county within the past month, eyed either for storage sites, warehousing or expanded storage at businesses.

Self-storage sites, experts say, tend to follow population growth and a strong economy. Gettys said so many self-storage proposals are yet another sign of local growth.

“Being the fastest growing county in the country, this is one of those things that no one saw coming,” he said.

Now city staff will be given time to look at which zoning districts should or shouldn’t allow self-storage sites, and where it might be compatible with other types of growth.

John Marks: jmarks@fortmilltimes.com; @JohnFMTimes



