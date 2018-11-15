A driver died after hitting a stop sign, then a tree, in Rock Hill crash Thursday.

One person died in a single-car crash in Rock Hill early Thursday morning, according to police.

The crash happened shortly after midnight, on West Main Street and Watson Street. Police got a call at 12:07 a.m. with a report of reckless driving in the West Main and Heckle Boulevard area. A caller reported a Nissan was traveling at high speed on West Main toward downtown Rock Hill, according to police.

Capt. Mark Bollinger with the Rock Hill Police Department said a few moments later calls came in about “a vehicle that crashed into the woods” at West Main and Watson. Officers responded there and found a 2013 Nissan Altima in a wooded area. The driver was deceased and partially ejected from the vehicle, according to police.





The investigation this far, Bollinger said, indicates the vehicle was traveling on West Main toward the city when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a stop sign and hit a large tree. There was only the driver in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The incident is the seventh fatal wreck in the city this year.

The name of the person who was killed hasn’t been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.





