Lancaster County assistant fire chief killed while directing traffic at wreck

The assistant chief of the Van Wyck fire department in Lancaster County was killed Tuesday while directing traffic at a wreck scene, police and coroner officials said.

Dennis Straight, 59, of Lancaster died around 8 p.m. at Springs Memorial Hospital, said Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Jennifer Collins.

Fire officials in Lancaster County were shocked and deeply saddened by Straight’s death.

“It is with deep regret that the announcement is made of the death of Charlotte Road/Van Wyck Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Straight, who lost his life in the line of duty while working at a motor vehicle collision scene,” said Lancaster County Fire Marshal Russell Rogers.

Straight was a volunteer for more than 20 years with the Charlotte Road/Van Wyck department that serves much of the Indian Land and middle areas of Lancaster County between Lancaster and the North Carolina border with Charlotte.

Fellow firefighters described Straight as “a great man” and “dedicated to the people of Lancaster County.”

Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management director who has more than 40 years with the fire service in Lancaster County, described Straight as a “super, generous man” whom Player knew and worked with for more than two decades.

Straight was well known for years as being Santa Claus for children when the Van Wyck fire truck would deliver toys and presents to the community, those close to him said.

Straight was struck around 7 p.m. while working a crash at the intersection of U.S. 521 and S.C. 5 in Lancaster County, said S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Bill Rhyne.





The crash site is about five miles north of Lancaster near the town of Van Wyck, close to the Catawba River and the York County line.

The vehicle that collided with Straight was driven by a 33-year-old man from Kershaw, Rhyne said. That driver was not injured, police said.

The vehicle was turning onto S.C. 5 from U.S 521 when Straight was hit, Rhyne said.

Straight was directing traffic on the on-ramp from northbound U.S. 521 when he was hit, Collins said.

The incident remains under investigation by the highway patrol Major Accident Investigation Team.

The earlier crash happened around 6:15 p.m., and Straight went to the scene to help with traffic flow, Rogers said.

Straight leaves a wife and other family, Rogers said.

Lancaster County emergency officials have not yet set a memorial service date and time for Straight.

“Please keep Chief Straight’s wife, emergency responders and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” Rogers said.

