Woman who jumped off Catawba River Bridge survived, Rock Hill police say

Rock Hill police say a woman jumped off the Catawba River Bridge early Thursday and was later found on the shoreline by the Pump House restaurant.

The woman was able to get out of the water on her own, said Rock Hill Fire Deputy Chief Mark Simmons.

She was taken to a hospital, police said, but her condition was not known.

Officers got a call at 12:34 a.m. Thursday about a woman on the bridge at North Cherry Road near Dunkins Ferry Road “who appeared to be attempting suicide,” said Capt. Mark Bollinger.

Officers found the woman, 42, on the bridge railing.

When officers stopped their patrol vehicles to contact the woman, Bollinger reported, she “immediately jumped” over the side of the bridge.

Officers found the woman downstream of the bridge along the shoreline, by the Pump House.

The woman was transported to the hospital. Further details, including the extent of the woman’s injuries, weren’t available.

Emergency officials from the York County Sheriff’s Office dive team responded, as did Rock Hill Fire Department and Piedmont EMS.

Officials say the woman was found less than 10 minutes after jumping off the bridge.