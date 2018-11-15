Rains blamed for roadwork delay near NC-SC state line into York County

Work on Pole Branch Road will have to wait until after Thanksgiving, delaying a detour by two weeks.

The Lake Wylie highway is being widened as part of Pennies for Progress, the voter-approved one-cent sales tax program in York County to fund roadwork. A detour in the area previously was announced for Nov. 16-19.

With recent rain, the work has been pushed back to the end of November. The road now will be closed from 7 p.m. Nov. 30 to 5 a.m. Dec. 3. Pole Branch will be open only to local traffic.

SIGN UP

***Due to the recent rain, the closing of Pole Branch Road is being postponed. The closure has been rescheduled to begin at 7 PM on November 30th and will re-open at 5 AM on December 3rd. Pole Branch Road will remain open to local traffic only. https://t.co/wpXOre4RbD — York County SC Gov (@YorkCountySCGov) November 13, 2018

The detour uses S.C. 274 into North Carolina. Once there, it travels Union New Hope Road and N.C. 279 in Gaston County.

The Pole Branch project is expected to have another detour later on and last for about six months. The $35 million widening of S.C. 274 and Pole Branch was approved by voters in 2011. It is expected to be complete in 2020. The project runs from Landing Point to the North Carolina line.