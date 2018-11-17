‘He died doing what he loved’: Dozens gather to honor slain Lancaster Co. firefighter

Dozens of firefighters gathered Saturday afternoon in Lancaster County to honor a fallen brother.

Charlotte Road/Van Wyck Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Straight, 59, was struck and killed by a vehicle Nov. 7 while directing traffic after a wreck.

Straight was remembered by friends Saturday as a nature-lover, motorcycle-enthusiast, dedicated husband and a servant to his community.





Straight, a Winthrop University graduate and former chief at the department, was a volunteer for more than 20 years.

“Dennis has fulfilled his calling to give the best of himself, to save lives and to better the community that he served,” the Rev. Carson Overstreet said during the memorial at Second Baptist Church in Lancaster. “He died doing what he loved, in serving Lancaster County with honor.”