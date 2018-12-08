Chester woman dead, 1 injured in rollover Chester County crash near York County line

A Chester woman died and another person was injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash in Chester County between Chester and Rock Hill, police said.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tommy Williams said the person who died was Kristi Michelle Warren, 43, of Chester.

The wreck happened around 7 p.m. on S.C. 72, seven miles north of Chester, said Lance Cpl. Bill Rhyne of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The crash on Saluda Road was near the intersection of Wooten Road, south of the York County line, police said.

A 2007 Ford Taurus that was heading south toward Chester crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Nissan Altima that was heading north, Rhyne said. The southbound Taurus sideswiped the northbound car, Rhyne said.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The Taurus rolled over after hitting the northbound car, Rhyne said.

The driver of the Taurus, later identified as Warren, died at the scene, Rhyne said. That driver was wearing a seat belt, Rhyne said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a woman from Rock Hill, was hurt in the crash, Rhyne said. She was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment, but the extent of her injuries was unclear. That driver also was wearing a seat belt, Rhyne said.

Police did not list any passengers in either car.

Chester County EMS and fire officials also responded to the wreck. The road was temporarily blocked during the crash response, officials said.

No charges have been filed in the crash, and the incident remains under investigation, police said.