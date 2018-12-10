‘We lucked out’: York, Chester, Lancaster miss brunt of storm, some govt. delays

Area schools were closed or delayed Monday and some government offices were delayed, but York, Chester and Lancaster counties appeared to have missed much of the brunt of a winter storm that hit harder to the north and west.

Areas near Clover and Lake Wylie had more than an inch of snow, according to the weather service, but areas south and east had mainly sleet and freezing rain but few power outage problems, officials said.

Lancaster County government and schools are on a two-hour delay but emergency officials said the storm caused very little damage.

“We lucked out,” said Russell Rogers, Lancaster County Fire Marshal and spokesman for the emergency management office.

Gaston County and Mecklenburg County on the North Carolina border with York and Lancaster saw as much as 2 or 3 inches of snow and some power outages.

York, Chester and Lancaster had very few outages Sunday and all were restored quickly, officials said.

York County government offices are on a delay and will open at 10 a.m., said County Manager Bill Shanahan and David Hamilton, York County Clerk of Court. Shanahan advised all county employees late Sunday of the delay after officials inspected western York County roads that remained icy in spots.

The county closed public libraries Monday.

All York County school districts were closed Monday.

The city of Rock Hill canceled municipal court for Monday because of the weather, and city parks are closed, city officials said.

Chester County government is running on a normal schedule, said Eddie Murphy, emergency management director. Schools are on a two-hour delay.

A weather advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m. Monday

Temperatures will reach around 37 degrees later Monday with the possibility of more wintry mix. Temperatures will climb to the mid 40s Tuesday, National Weather Service officials said.

Check back for updates.