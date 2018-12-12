Here’s what caused the Unity Presbyterian Church fire in Fort Mill

A bathroom ventilation fan is the cause of the Unity Presbyterian Church fire that did more than $1 million in damage.

A little before 10 p.m. Dec. 9, the Fort Mill Fire Department got a call about the church just opposite the town post office from the main station. Six fire stations and more than 50 firefighters responded.

The fire happened in Unity Hall, attached to the church’s historic sanctuary. The two-story building has office, storage and meeting space.

The historic sanctuary suffered minor damage. The area around the pipe organ had heavy damage.

Investigation after the fire found a first-story bathroom ventilation fan in the area was the cause, according to the town fire marshal.

Fire and water damage to Unity Hall and the historic sanctuary are estimated, according to a release from the fire marshal, at more than $1 million.

