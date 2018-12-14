A stretch of Rock Hill road is closing for a week. Here’s how to get around it.

A stretch of India Hook Road in Rock Hill is closing for a week.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted Friday the portion of India Hook between Mt. Gallant Road and Brookridge Drive will close to fix a failed pipe and section of the road.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Maintenance Division plans to close a portion of Indian Hook Road (S-46-30) between Brookridge Drive (S-46-1521) and Mt. Gallant Road (S-46-195) to repair a failed crossline pipe and section of roadway. — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) December 14, 2018

A detour will follow Celanese Road and Mt. Gallant for almost two miles. It is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 and run through Dec. 21.