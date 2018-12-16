Local

Lancaster County man, 29, stabbed to death early Sunday

By Amanda Harris

December 16, 2018 02:30 PM

File photo
File photo
LANCASTER COUNTY

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Jennifer Collins identified the victim as Charles Arant of Lancaster County.

Around midnight Sunday, Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Marie Broome went to Springs Memorial Hospital in reference to the stabbing.

The case is under investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

local

crime

Amanda Harris

Amanda Harris covers issues related to children and family in York, Chester and Lancaster County for The Herald. Amanda works with local schools, parents and community members to address important topics such as school security, mental health and the opioid epidemic. She graduated from Winthrop University.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  