Lancaster County man, 29, stabbed to death early Sunday

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Jennifer Collins identified the victim as Charles Arant of Lancaster County.
Around midnight Sunday, Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Marie Broome went to Springs Memorial Hospital in reference to the stabbing.
The case is under investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
