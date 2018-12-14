Rock Hill gang member, Lancaster drug dealer convicted of gun crimes, prosecutors say

A Rock Hill gang member was sentenced to three years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to gun possession by a convicted felon, federal prosecutors said.

Kenterius Dyshae Hinton, 24, also faces three years of probation after his release, said Stacey Haynes, the assistant U.S. Attorney who prosecuted Hinton. Hinton, a known gang member, pleaded guilty in September, Haynes said.

Hinton, a quarterback on the 2011 Rock Hill High football team, was carrying a gun during a traffic stop in November 2017 in Rock Hill, police and prosecutors said.





Hinton was on probation at the time of his 2017 arrest for convictions for attempted armed robbery, burglary and two weapons charges from a 2014 incident in Rock Hill, according to state and federal court records.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Under federal law, convicted felons can not possess weapons or ammunition.

In a separate case, a convicted drug dealer from Lancaster, also banned from having weaponry, pleaded guilty in federal court.

Quavis Jamar Rudisell, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, said federal prosecutor Lance Crick.

Police in Lancaster arrested Rudisell in September after he stole $1,300 in cash, Crick said. Rudisell fled on a moped, but was later caught with a magazine of bullets. He also admitted to having a gun, prosecutors said.

Rudisell was on federal probation for a 2011 conviction of conspiracy to possess more than 5 kilograms of cocaine, Crick said. Rudisell also has a breach of trust conviction in Lancaster County from 2016, Crick said.

Rudisell faces up to 10 years in prison for the federal gun conviction and could have his federal probation revoked from the drug case, prosecutors said.