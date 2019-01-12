Winter weather advisory issued: Freezing rain possible for York, Lancaster, Chester

Freezing rain is possible Sunday in York, Chester and Lancaster counties, weather officials said.

A winter weather advisory was issued Saturday for all three counties by the National Weather Service. The forecast calls for rain before 1 a.m. Sunday, then a mix of rain and freezing rain. New accumulation of ice is expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, according to the weather service.

If there is freezing rain, a glazing of ice on elevated surfaces such as bridges or overpasses could happen in areas to the north, said Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Darren Player.

The winter storm advisory for York, Chester and Lancaster ends Sunday afternoon as temperatures are expected to rise to about 41 degrees, forecasters said.

A winter storm warning was issued for areas to the north and west, mainly in North Carolina.

The last storm in December also mainly affected areas just to the north of York and Lancaster counties. However, area counties had some snow and freezing rain in the December storm that caused schools to cancel classes.