SC’s oldest Martin Luther King Jr. parade to be held Saturday in York

The Western York County NAACP will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with floats and band performances.

The organization’s 38th annual MLK Day parade will start at 1 p.m. on Jan. 19 in York. The official holiday celebrating King’s birthday will be celebrated Monday.

In 2017, the Western York County NAACP was recognized by the South Carolina General Assembly for founding the oldest continuous MLK parade in the state.

Last year’s parade drew thousands to honor Dr. King.

“It’s the community coming together in a total celebration of someone who meant so much to us, Dr. King,” said Frederic Campbell, NAACP member and parade coordinator. “It’s a chance to show the pride of western York County.”





The parade route follows Congress Street, starting at Whitesides Cleaners at Madison Street and Congress, and goes to Pickering Street.





South Carolina State University’s marching band, Marching 101, will join the parade along with York and Clover bands.

A band round up and presentations will follow the parade. Special guests include York Mayor J. Edward Lee and Clover Mayor Greg Holmes, Campbell said.