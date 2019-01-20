York, Chester County events to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday

After parades over the weekend, several events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. continue Monday in the York County region.
York County:
- Twelve basketball teams will battle at York Comprehensive High School, 275 Alexander Love Highway in York, on Monday starting at noon for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday basketball showcase. The last game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. For more information and a list of teams, go to visitycmlkshowcase.com.
- At 9 a.m. on Monday, Gethsemane Church, located at 1637 Squire Road in Rock Hill, is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, “After the Dream.” Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the church. Brunch begins at 9 a.m. followed by the service at 10 a.m. The Rock Hill Concert Choir will perform and Bishop George B. Jackson will lead the service, according to the church.
- The Town of Fort Mill is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Giving from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Residents who visit town hall Monday can write letters of encouragement for U.S. soldiers serving abroad, according to the town. The town is also collecting canned goods, gloves, hats and non-perishable items for the Fort Mill Church of God food pantry and the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen. Suggested donations include spaghetti sauce, rice, toothbrushes, cereal, granola bars and peanut butter.
- Winthrop University students are honoring King on Monday by participating in service projects on campus that benefit York County residents, according to the university. Projects include making mats for the homeless from plastic bags collected on campus and addressing hunger in the community. “This is a great opportunity for our students to engage and build community with each other while also giving back to York County,” said Kinyata Brown, assistant dean for diversity, engagement and inclusive excellence. “The Day of Service furthers our hope in humanity.”
- Adolphus Belk, a political science professor at Winthrop, will lead the city of Rock Hill’s 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast on Monday. Tickets are sold out for the event, which is 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Rock Hill.
Chester County:
- At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Chester County residents will gather at Second Wilson Baptist Church on Ashford Street for a memorial service honoring King. Second Wilson’s pastor, the Rev. W.M. Bryson, will lead the service. Choirs from Second Wilson Baptist Church, Chestnut Grove AME Zion Church and Rehobeth AME Zion Church will provide music.
