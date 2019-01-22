The job steers building decisions throughout town. Fort Mill needs someone to fill it

For the second time in a little more than a year, Fort Mill is looking for someone to take point on residential and commercial growth decisions.

Chris Pettit, planning director since November 2017, is now assistant town manager. The town announced the position change along with naming Brian Harris as public works director.

“I’m excited to welcome Chris and Brian to their new roles with the town,” said David Broom, town manager. “Their education, knowledge and passion for providing excellent customer service will enhance an already talented and dedicated staff.”





Pettit took over for former planning director Joe Cronin, who left the town in late 2017 after eight years to become town administrator for Seabrook Island. Pettit will continue to lead the department temporarily.

“We are currently advertising for a planning director,” Broom said. “Chris is currently serving in both roles until the planning director position is filled.”





Municipal planning directors don’t have final say on how many homes, businesses and building projects pop up in their areas. They do have sway. Developers often meet with planning staff to discuss zoning, annexation or building density options. Developers submit petitions or development agreements to planning departments.

Planning staff — often the director in Fort Mill, and elsewhere — reviews requests and offers a formal recommendation for or against each of them. The town planning commission leans on that recommendation before making its own. Fort Mill Town Council considers both those recommendations in making a final decision.

Last fiscal year, the town approved residential and commercial building permits totaling more than $332 million in total construction value. Less than 3 percent of that value came from commercial projects.

Harris takes over the public works department, led by Broom for nearly two decades before he replaced Dennis Pieper as town manager last fall. Harris is a Lancaster County native with public works experience in Lancaster.