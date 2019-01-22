Chester County police search for man who threatened to shoot store clerk in the face

Chester County police are looking for a man who passed a note to a store employee in Richburg threatening to “shoot her in the face” if she didn’t give him money and cigarettes.

According to a Chester County Sheriff’s Office report, the incident happened a little before 9 a.m. on Monday at the Dollar General on Lancaster Highway.

An assistant manager at the store told officers a white male wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie came in and placed some DVDs on the counter. The man asked for a carton of Newports, the report states, and the employee told the man they didn’t sell cartons but that she’d sell him 10 packs.

When the employee began getting the cigarettes, he the report states, the man handed over a note stating she should put money in a bag with the cigarettes and if she didn’t, he’d shoot her in the face. The employee asked the man, according to the report, “do you really want to do this?” He answered yes.

The man didn’t present a gun but he did, the report states, keep his hand in his left hoodie pocket.

The suspect followed the woman into an office to get a key to open the register. She came back and opened it, giving him $194 in cash and 10 packs of cigarettes. The employee told police the man then left and walked to the right side of the building. She didn’t see a vehicle leave the parking lot.

The man is described as 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds and between 25 and 35 years old.

Anyone with information can call 803-581-5131.