Masked gunman robs York Co. store near Fort Mill but took more than money, cops say

By Andrew Dys

January 18, 2019 04:16 PM

York County, SC

A masked gunman stole cash and cigarettes during a holdup at a York County store, police said.

The armed robbery happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Kangaroo Express store on U.S. 21 north of Fort Mill, according to York County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The store is close to the South Carolina-North Carolina state line near Exit 90 of Interstate 77, just south of Carowinds Boulevard.

Store employees told police a man entered the store wearing a mask and gloves, showed them a silver handgun and went behind the counter, deputies said.

The thief took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, employees told police. The thief also stole four cartons of Newport cigarettes valued at $60 each, deputies said.

No shots were fired and no employees or customers in the store at the time of the robbery were hurt, police said.

The robber ran to a nearby fireworks store parking lot, then fled in a silver SUV, a witness told police.

The suspect was described as a young man, possibly in his teens, about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. No arrests have been made.

