Are your schools Palmetto’s Finest? Two York County schools are in the running

Two York County schools have been named finalists in the running for the 2019 Palmetto’s Finest Awards.

Mount Holly Elementary School in Rock Hill and Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill were chosen as two of nine finalist schools in the running for the award.

The schools will have an on-site evaluation before the judging is complete, according to the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, which has presented the award to S.C. schools for more than 40 years.

The nine finalists were chosen out of 18 South Carolina schools that submitted a 20-page application and underwent a primary evaluation, according to the S.C. Association of School Administrators.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“We are excited to recognize some of the outstanding and innovative schools in our state,” association executive director Beth Phibbs said. “They represent the many excellent school communities serving South Carolina’s families.”