Rock Hill to get 90 new jobs at a business opening soon. Here’s where to apply.

Eclipse Automation is bringing 90 new jobs and a $4.6 million investment to Rock Hill.

A newly renovated, 57,000-square-foot building at 1510 Cedar Line Drive is expected to be up and running in March.

“We’re grateful they saw the value our community will bring to their business and employees, and honored they chose to call Rock Hill home,” said Mayor John Gettys. “I’m confident they’ll find continued support, a talented workforce and resources to grow.”

Eclipse is a supplier of customer automated manufacturing equipment. Industries served include energy, transportation, mining and telecommunications. Eclipse has sites in the U.S. and Canada.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“The Rock Hill facility is the perfect location to support our long-term growth plan and ongoing commitment to our customers,” said CEO Steve Mai. “Eclipse is focused on delivering innovative automated solutions worldwide, and we believe that South Carolina has an impressive reputation in quality manufacturing and developing skilled resources.”

Rock Hill emerged quickly as the company looked to expand.

“Ready access to skilled trades, subcontractors and key customers had already pointed our compass toward the Rock Hill site, but encouragement from the city, county and state levels helped seal the deal,” said Eric Nitsche, southeast president for the company.

The deal came with several tax incentives. York County Council met to finalize one Tuesday, just ahead of the announcement. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved tax credits, and a $150,000 Set Aside grant was awarded to the county for the project.

“It is always exciting when a business of this caliber picks York County to call home,” said Michael Johnson, York County Council chairman. “Eclipse Automation is a leader in the manufacturing industry, and we look forward to watching them continue to grow, invest and create jobs right here in our community.”

Anyone interested in more information about the new jobs can visit the Eclipse careers page at eclipseautomation.com.