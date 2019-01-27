What’s good? Fort Mill cadet awarded national honor

Each month, The Herald highlights positive news from York, Chester and Lancaster County, South Carolina.

Fort Mill cadet receives national honor

Nation Ford High School Marine Corps JROTC Cadet Madeleine Pollack was awarded the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross, according to the Fort Mill school district.

The cross is the highest honor Marine Corps JROTC members can earn. Pollack is one of five recipients nationwide, according to the district.

Honorees named to Fort Mill school district Hall of Fame

Elliott Littleton Avery, Molly Coggins and Joe Bonds have been inducted into the Fort Mill school district’s Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame honors graduates of Fort Mill schools and others who have contributed to the district, their communities, the state or the nation, according to the school district.

Avery joined the district after serving in World War I and led Old Academy from 1921 until the school closed in 1925. He served as the first principal of George Fish School from 1925 until his death in 1938, according to the district.

Avery was also active in the Paradise community and attended Bethlehem Baptist Church. Avery Street was named in his honor.

Coggins worked in the district for 30 years, beginning her career as a teacher at Fort Mill Elementary, according to the district. In 1980, Coggins served as a program coordinator and later director for the Learning Experiences and Parenting program at Fort Mill Primary School.

During her time in the district, Coggins was named principal of the year and outstanding teacher of the year.

“Dr. Coggins embodied all that was good in education and worked hard to ensure that every student had access to the education he/she deserved,” wrote nominator Angela Struve.

Bonds was a teacher, coach and principal before serving as Fort Mill’s superintendent from 1980 to 1994, according to the district. Bonds led the district through strategic planning, facilities improvements and new technology. He was named Superintendent of the Year by the S.C. Association of School Administrators in 1993.

“Mr. Bonds was a true servant leader, exhibited by his dedication to all the stakeholders of the Fort Mill School District, and a transformational leader who launched our school district into one of the most respected districts in the state and nation,” wrote nominator Ann Bogan.

Rock Hill resident recognized for conservation efforts

Rock Hill resident Dick Carr has been awarded the Marjorie E. Schmidt Stewardship Award from Upstate Forever.

Upstate Forever is a nonprofit conservation organization focused on the protection of waters, lands and more in Upstate South Carolina.

Carr will receive the honor during the organization’s luncheon on Feb. 19. The award was named after a Greenville resident known for her dedication to nature and honors someone who has supported local conservation efforts for at least 10 years.

Carr was chosen for his support of the group’s efforts for more than 10 years, according to Upstate Forever. Carr served on the board from 2008 to 2017 and as chair of the board committee on clean water.

“He cemented himself as one of the organization’s most faithful and cheerful supporters,” reads a statement from Upstate Forever. “Dick also facilitated (Upstate Forever’s) relationship with Nancy Rainey, leading to a successful four-year blueway mapping project to expand river recreation opportunities throughout the Upstate.”

Rock Hill resident receives Papal Honor

The Rev. Robert Guglielmone, bishop of Charleston, imparted Papal Honors on 10 people at the Vesper Service at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Charleston on Jan. 13. Among them was the Rev. John P. Giuliani of the Rock Hill Oratory, according to a release from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston.

Giuliani received the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Cross, the highest honor that can be given by the pope to lay people and clergy.

The honors came directly from Pope Francis and “are given to individuals as recognition for them living out their Catholic faith in service to the Church and the wider community,” the release states.

Lake Wylie club donates bikes to children

The River Hills/Lake Wylie Lions Club brought joy to children at Christmas with its Bikes for Kids program.

After raising more than $4,000, the club donated bikes to the York County Boys and Girls Club, to children in the Clover school district and to the American Red Cross for families in need, according to the club. In December, the club gave out a total of 43 bikes.

“We would like to thank our local Walmart store and manager Russell Sinclair for their generous contribution through the Walmart Foundation,” said club member Sam Swisher.

The club is taking bike donations all year. For more information, call Rick Thomas at 704-866-7363.