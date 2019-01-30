PMC to break ground on Fort Mill emergency department. Here’s what you need to know

Piedmont Medical Center is breaking ground on a new Fort Mill emergency department.

The new site at 971 Gold Hill Road will, according to Piedmont, be the state’s ninth stand-alone emergency department.

“This emergency department represents a big step forward in our commitment to serving the people of Fort Mill,” said Mark Nosacka, Piedmont CEO.

Piedmont already provides 911 services in Fort Mill.

The company is excited to build the first site of its kind in York County, Nosacka said.

“This facility is a $15.2 million investment in the health of Fort Mill and York County residents and visitors,” Nosacka said. “Our entire staff is committed to providing high quality care as we expand our services throughout the county.”

Gold Hill Emergency Department will be more than 17,000 square feet with round-the-clock physician coverage. It will have a trauma room and 12 treatment areas, imaging and lab services. It will have helipad and ambulance dispatch areas.

Along with its main hospital in Rock Hill, Piedmont offers a variety of services in the Fort Mill area, including at Piedmont Urgent Care at Baxter Village, the Imaging Center at Baxter Village, Piedmont Family Practice at Baxter Village and Piedmont Family Practice at Tega Cay.

Piedmont says it will break ground on the new site Feb. 6.