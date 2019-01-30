Tega Cay has more than 500 customers without power in its busiest commercial area

More than 500 customers at a busy Fort Mill area intersection are without power.
York Electric Cooperative tweeted about 11 a.m. Wednesday that crews were on route to find and repair the problem near S.C. 160 and Stonecrest Boulevard.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The tweet doesn’t specify which customers are without power, though a map on the utility’s site shows impacted areas on both sides of Stonecrest.
That’s where the Walmart-anchored shopping center is, along with several large neighborhoods. The map appears to show areas west of S.C. 160 impacted, on the commercial rather than residential side. There is some residential on the outage side, like Wellmore.
Check back for more.
Comments