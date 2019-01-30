Tega Cay has more than 500 customers without power in its busiest commercial area

More than 500 customers at a busy Fort Mill area intersection are without power.

York Electric Cooperative tweeted about 11 a.m. Wednesday that crews were on route to find and repair the problem near S.C. 160 and Stonecrest Boulevard.

We currently have 531 members affected by an outage in the Fort Mill and Tega Cay area near Hwy 160 and Stonecrest Blvd. Crews are in route to locate and repair the problem. We appreciate your patience!#whenthelightsgooutsodowe — York Electric Co-op (@yec_cooperative) January 30, 2019

The tweet doesn’t specify which customers are without power, though a map on the utility’s site shows impacted areas on both sides of Stonecrest.

That’s where the Walmart-anchored shopping center is, along with several large neighborhoods. The map appears to show areas west of S.C. 160 impacted, on the commercial rather than residential side. There is some residential on the outage side, like Wellmore.

Check back for more.