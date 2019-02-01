Local

Need work once the weather warms? Fort Mill has 4,000 jobs waiting - for now.

By John Marks

February 01, 2019 10:43 AM

fort mill

With plenty of new features this season, Carowinds is looking to hire 4,000 people for a variety of jobs.

A job fair will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 9 at the park’s employment office. The office is on Best Day Boulevard, two traffic signals down from the park’s main entrance.

Applicants must be age 16 or older.

The Fort Mill-area theme park is hiring for seasonal positions that range from admissions to games, food and beverage, security, ride operation and park services. Job-seekers who can’t attend the job fair can apply online at carowinds.jobs.

Potential employees looking for more information can call Carowinds at 704-587-9006 or email jobs@carowinds.com.

More employees will be needed as the park features more rides and attractions than ever.

Last summer, park officials announced the Carolinas’ first double-launch roller coaster, Copperhead Strike, will open in 2019. The coaster will be more than half a mile of turns and inversions, lasting more than two minutes and reaching more than 40 mph in 2.5 seconds.

