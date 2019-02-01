Brother of slain deputy, other law officers honored with York County sheriff awards

The York County Sheriff’s Office honored their own at the first annual sheriff’s office awards banquet Thursday night.

The Sheriff’s Foundation of York County and York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson held the banquet at American Legion Post 34 in Rock Hill.

They honored Detective Chris Doty, brother of slain Detective Mike Doty, as the 2018 Deputy of the Year.

The sheriff’s office also issued purple heart awards to the four officers — Det. Mike Doty, Sgt. Buddy Brown, Sgt. Randy Clinton and York Police Department’s Sgt. Kyle Cummings -- who were shot while searching for a domestic violence suspect Jan. 15, 2018.

The Doty family accepted the purple heart award on behalf of Doty, who died Jan. 17, 2018 from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office also gave Medal of Valor awards to 44 officers, from seven law enforcement and emergency departments, and Life Saving Medals to 19.

Many of the deputies involved in the manhunt and shooting Jan. 15 and 16, 2018 also had been honored by the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association during a Medal of Valor award ceremony Jan. 24.

For a full list of sheriff’s office awards, visit the York County Sheriff’s Office website.