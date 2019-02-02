Moving day for York County government is coming. Here’s what you need to know.

York County government offices will be moving into the new York County Government Center building starting Monday, according to county spokesperson Trish Startup.

The 80,000-square-foot government complex broke ground in July 2017, and was estimated to cost more than $24.2 million at that time.

Startup said the county departments will move individually over about two weeks so that the departments can stay open to customers during the move.

The new building is still in the old government offices location, at 6 South Congress St. in York. The complex was part of an $89 million referendum passed in November 2015, that included construction and renovation at the Moss Justice Center.

The $38.5 million Moss Justice Center project is expected to finish in fall 2019.

The county released a schedule for the department moving dates:

Monday: Engineering





Tuesday: Engineering





Wednesday: County Management, PIO, Clerk to Council and Human Resources





Thursday: Purchasing and Veteran Affairs





Feb. 11: Tax Collection and Auditor





Feb. 12: Assessor





Feb. 13: Finance and Assessor





Feb. 14: Registration and Election





Feb. 18: Register of Deeds





Feb. 19: Register of Deeds





For more information call the County Manager’s Office at 803-684-8511.