Moving day for York County government is coming. Here’s what you need to know.

By Hannah Smoot

February 02, 2019 11:23 AM

York County

York County government offices will be moving into the new York County Government Center building starting Monday, according to county spokesperson Trish Startup.

The 80,000-square-foot government complex broke ground in July 2017, and was estimated to cost more than $24.2 million at that time.

Startup said the county departments will move individually over about two weeks so that the departments can stay open to customers during the move.

The new building is still in the old government offices location, at 6 South Congress St. in York. The complex was part of an $89 million referendum passed in November 2015, that included construction and renovation at the Moss Justice Center.

The $38.5 million Moss Justice Center project is expected to finish in fall 2019.

The county released a schedule for the department moving dates:

  • Monday: Engineering

  • Tuesday: Engineering

  • Wednesday: County Management, PIO, Clerk to Council and Human Resources

  • Thursday: Purchasing and Veteran Affairs

  • Feb. 11: Tax Collection and Auditor

  • Feb. 12: Assessor

  • Feb. 13: Finance and Assessor

  • Feb. 14: Registration and Election

  • Feb. 18: Register of Deeds

  • Feb. 19: Register of Deeds

For more information call the County Manager’s Office at 803-684-8511.

Hannah Smoot

Hannah Smoot reports on money and power for The Herald, covering York, Lancaster and Chester counties. She has been a reporter at The Herald since June 2017. Contact Hannah at 803-329-4068, hgsmoot@heraldonline.com or follow her on Twitter @hgsmoot.

