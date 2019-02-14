Pizza, brews, burgers. Lancaster County to add a brewery, restaurants, homes and more

Before crews can build, they have to get permits. In Lancaster County the permits issued from January alone show sustained residential growth with several commercial projects. Here’s a look at what projects the county has coming:





▪ Lancaster County issued 249 permits in January. The total construction value of those projects is more than $45 million.

▪ Residential permits include 100 new homes, plus another to serve as a sales center, and 10 new or moved mobile homes.

The highest value home is a $656,606 construction in Avondale. Another site at Bent Creek topped the $600,000 mark and seven homes — 6 percent of all new homes permitted — topped half a million dollars in value. Among all new homes, 30 percent are valued at more than $400,000.

▪ The county issued The Boardman Group a permit for an urgent care facility at 2021 Bridgemill Drive in Indian Land. The construction value of the project is more than $3.6 million. The design-build construction company is a partner with EmergencyMD urgent cares, which according to its website planned 18,000 square feet of medical space anchored by an urgent care. The permit lists the urgent care at almost 25,000 square feet.

▪ A brewery and pizza place both received permits on Rosemont Drive. Spectrum Building Company got a permit to upfit the 1218 Rosemont Drive, suite 111 space for an Empire Pizza. Three weeks later, the county issued a brewery upfit permit for the neighboring space at suite 100.

Empire Pizza has locations now in Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Newport. According to its Facebook page, Lore Brewing Company intends to open a small brewery and taproom in the Rosemont space.

▪ Owner Hutton and contractor Berry Construction got a permit for a Habit Burger at 7740 Charlotte Hwy., an outparcel space in Promenade at Carolina Reserve. A separate permit at Promenade allows for upfitting a new haircut business location. California-based Habit Burger lists a Charlotte location as coming soon on its website, but doesn’t list anything yet for Indian Land.

▪ Owner Queensgate Investment Partners and contractor Cumming Construction have a permit for outparcel development at 9709 Redstone Drive in the RedStone development. The commercial retail complex is valued at more than $1 million.

▪ An upfit to property at 2650 Charlotte Hwy., on the Lancaster side of U.S. 521, is permitted for Jumpin Jax. The Lancaster company does inflatables, including parties and rentals.

▪ Fort Mill-based Ferrara Buist received two permits for office building space on Dobys Bridge Road. One is at 4174 and the other at 4184 Dobys, each valued at more than $600,000.