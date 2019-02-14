Fort Mill needs office space. Two plans could add it. But will they?

Fort Mill planners have two proposals on the table that could add needed office space. There’s no guarantee that both will.





Town planning staff is recommending against one rezoning request on North Dobys Bridge Road, but in favor of one downtown. Both seek change from residential zoning to commercial.

Fort Mill Church of God wants to rezone more than 3 acres along Confederate, Forrest and Academy streets downtown to local commercial to allow it to long-term lease the church office at 226 Confederate St. for a small professional office, according to the application.

The change would not affect current parking or the worship center, church offices and food pantry.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

The property zoning would be in line with nearby downtown commercial properties, so town planning staff is recommending in favor of the rezoning.

The request goes to the town planning commission Feb. 19 for a recommendation. Fort Mill Town Council will make the final decision.

The same process awaits a 2-acre proposal at 1466 and 1462 North Dobys Bridge Road.

The property was developed for office uses for a church at the site, just opposite the end of Fairway Drive. It also has been used as a daycare. The commercial zoning the owners want is often used on major arterial roads, a transition zoning between residential to commercial.

Two 2015 rezoning requests failed to get approval. The first, to allow a self-storage facility, was denied. Four months later, the owner withdrew an application to allow for apartments.

The current plan would combine parts of two parcels into the 2-acre piece, with another 6 acres along Walnut Lane to stay with the residential zoning. The town’s comprehensive plan shows medium density residential as the preferred use for the area. Commercial or higher density uses allowed with the commercial zoning are part of the reason town staff recommends against the change.

In recent years, there’s been a shift in Fort Mill away from lower-cost office space, as demand in town brings new projects to the table. Several sites in and around downtown have been redeveloped for office space. Last fiscal year brought fewer large commercial projects as residential growth dominated the development scene.