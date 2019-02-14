Local

Train splits truck in half in Chester County SC wreck

By Hannah Smoot

February 14, 2019 12:55 PM

Chester County Emergency Management
Chester County Emergency Management
Chester County

A train rammed into a tractor trailer, splitting it in half, in Fort Lawn Thursday morning, according to Herald news partner WSOC.

WSOC reported the truck was carrying cardboard and aluminum cans, which spilled onto the road. The driver was not hurt, WSOC reported, with information from Chester County officials.

The crash happened on Highway 9 in Fort Lawn near the former Leroy plant, WSOC reported. Emergency crews were still on the scene as of noon Thursday.

Check back for more details.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

business

local

Hannah Smoot

Hannah Smoot reports on money and power for The Herald, covering York, Lancaster and Chester counties. She has been a reporter at The Herald since June 2017. Contact Hannah at 803-329-4068, hgsmoot@heraldonline.com or follow her on Twitter @hgsmoot.

Hannah Smoot

Hannah Smoot reports on money and power for The Herald, covering York, Lancaster and Chester counties. She has been a reporter at The Herald since June 2017. Contact Hannah at 803-329-4068, hgsmoot@heraldonline.com or follow her on Twitter @hgsmoot.

  Comments  