Train splits truck in half in Chester County SC wreck

A train rammed into a tractor trailer, splitting it in half, in Fort Lawn Thursday morning, according to Herald news partner WSOC.

WSOC reported the truck was carrying cardboard and aluminum cans, which spilled onto the road. The driver was not hurt, WSOC reported, with information from Chester County officials.

The crash happened on Highway 9 in Fort Lawn near the former Leroy plant, WSOC reported. Emergency crews were still on the scene as of noon Thursday.

