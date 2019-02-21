A sinkhole has a main road near downtown Rock Hill closed. Here’s where.

A block of East Black Street near downtown Rock Hill is closed as crews work to repair a sinkhole.

South Carolina Department of Transportation and City of Rock Hill crews are on scene. The sinkhole has East Black closed between South Jones and Keels avenues. The hole is more than the width of the westbound lane of East Black, crossing the median.





That part of East Black is just outside downtown Rock Hill. It’s a residential area within a short walk of businesses at the center of the city, including police and government buildings not far off Main Street.

The state transportation department is still working to determine how deep the hole is and how long it might take to fix. Early indications are, according to an SCDOT official, the cause may have been a sewer line and not a storm drain in the area. Traffic is being rerouted onto Main Street, which runs parallel to Black.