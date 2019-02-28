‘It’s scary’: Rock Hill mom addresses YouTube ‘Momo Challenge’

What is being called the “Momo challenge” is making headlines after concerned parents said disturbing images and messages are reaching their children on YouTube.
A character is popping up during videos on YouTube and the online messaging app WhatsApp encouraging users to harm themselves, reports WSOC-TV, The Herald’s news partner.
The challenge, dubbed the ‘suicide killer game’ is an old one that has resurfaced, according to National Online Safety, a United Kingdom-based online safety resource for parents, teachers and children.
YouTube posted this statement to Twitter Wednesday afternoon:
“We want to clear something up regarding the Momo Challenge: We’ve seen no recent evidence of videos promoting the Momo Challenge on YouTube. Videos encouraging harmful and dangerous challenges are against our policies.”
“If you see videos including harmful or dangerous challenges on YouTube, we encourage you to flag them to us immediately. These challenges are clearly against our Community Guidelines,” the statement continues.
Rock Hill mother Brittany Hunter said she no longer allows any of her children, ages 8, 6, 3 and 2, to access YouTube on their own.
Hunter said that even though her kids have not encountered the Momo Challenge, other material has reached her children through their YouTube Kids accounts.
Hunter said she turned off her childrens’ YouTube access about six months ago after seeing a video on her child’s device depicting violence toward the character’s grandmother.
“I did not consider it family friendly,” Hunter said. “It made me realize they can get anything through YouTube Kids.”
Hunter said she is concerned that messages such as that in the Momo Challenge target children through their programming.
“It’s scary that there are people out there that want to do that,” she said. “They’re clearly targeting young kids.”
Suicide and mental illness in youth remains a concern for parents and educators.
Suicide is the third leading cause of death for people ages 10-24, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A Florida mom told CNN that she found on YouTube videos “glorifying” suicide, sexual exploitation, human trafficking, gun violence and domestic violence.
