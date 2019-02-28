‘It’s scary’: Rock Hill mom addresses YouTube ‘Momo Challenge’

What is being called the “Momo challenge” is making headlines after concerned parents said disturbing images and messages are reaching their children on YouTube.











A character is popping up during videos on YouTube and the online messaging app WhatsApp encouraging users to harm themselves, reports WSOC-TV, The Herald’s news partner.







The challenge, dubbed the ‘suicide killer game’ is an old one that has resurfaced, according to National Online Safety, a United Kingdom-based online safety resource for parents, teachers and children.







YouTube posted this statement to Twitter Wednesday afternoon:







“We want to clear something up regarding the Momo Challenge: We’ve seen no recent evidence of videos promoting the Momo Challenge on YouTube. Videos encouraging harmful and dangerous challenges are against our policies.”







“If you see videos including harmful or dangerous challenges on YouTube, we encourage you to flag them to us immediately. These challenges are clearly against our Community Guidelines,” the statement continues.