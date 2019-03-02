York County Sheriff’s Office warns of new phone scam using a real officer’s name

York County residents, watch out: That probably isn’t a York County sheriff’s deputy asking for money over the phone.

The York County Sheriff’s Office posted a phone scam alert on its Facebook and Twitter pages Saturday afternoon.

Suspects have been reported calling people using the name Lt. Heath Clevenger, telling them there is a warrant under their name. The suspects apparently tell the victims they have to pay a fine or risk jail time.

But the phone calls are a scam, the sheriff’s office said.

“The REAL Lt. Clevenger is far too busy to make scam calls,” the Facebook post says.

Clevenger was recognized with the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association’s Medal of Valor in January. He was one of 12 law enforcement officers recognized by the association for their actions the night four York County officers were shot in 2018.

This isn’t the first time telephone scammers have used the real name of York County officials. A telephone scammer reportedly called victims using York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson’s name in October.