What’s next in York County? Senior sites, fast-food and car stops among latest talks

EDITOR’S NOTE: These projects are in the planning stage and may depend on York County Council or other approvals. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.

New senior living sites, restaurants and more are percolating in York County. Here’s the latest on what county planners are hearing:

▪ A senior living facility could combine seven parcels and more than 20 acres at U.S. 21 and Gold Hill Road near Fort Mill. Representatives met Feb. 7 to discuss permitting with county officials. The largest piece of the property is almost 19 acres at the southwest corner of the intersection, at the Forest Lakes subdivision. County records show the seven parcels combine for a market value of almost $1.7 million.

Three weeks after that meeting, planners met with property representatives to discuss a drive-thru restaurant and retail center on the largest piece of the property, at the main intersection.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

▪ A fast-food restaurant and an auto parts store could be on the way north of Fort Mill. The site at U.S. 21 and Retail Drive is almost 2 acres. It’s at the southwest corner of the intersection, across from Flint Hill Road. The site is beside a car care center and backs up to the Ross Dress for Less site.

▪ Hampshire Realty Advisors wants to rezone almost 10 acres for a senior care campus near Rock Hill. The county planning commission will hear the rezoning case March 11. The county held a public hearing Feb. 4 where project leaders discussed a plan for two- and three-story facilities totaling 83 units. The site is at 3126 and 3076 Celanese Road.

▪ Work continues toward the Starry Night Horse Farm event center, where property representatives met with county planners Feb. 28. A 36-acre site north of McConnells is set to become a new rural event center. The property is off Chester Highway, backing up to homes in the Sherry Acres subdivision off Gradys Ground Drive.





▪ A 7-Eleven may join the filling station scene at the old Five Points intersection in Lake Wylie. County planners heard discussion about a new 7-Eleven at 5990 Charlotte Hwy. The site is a little more than an acre at the northeast corner of Charlotte Highway and Lake Wylie Road.

▪ A carwash is proposed at 3151 Hwy. 21, north of Fort Mill. The 8-acre site is across from the entrances to Regent Parkway and Lakes Boulevard, between those roads and the Ross Dress for Less site.

▪ The Kentucky Fried Chicken near Carowinds main entrance may see construction. Representative of the 3686 Foothills Way site discussed permitting with county officials Feb. 7 on a demolition and rebuild of the restaurant.

▪ Less than an acre off Hilltop Road and Celanese Road near Rock Hill is up for rezoning. The owners plan to build a 10,000-square-foot medical office building. A traffic analysis for the site lists it as Palmetto Eye.