A new hotel and resurrected church for Rock Hill? Here’s what they’ll need first.

A new hotel and a resurrected church are the latest additions proposed in Rock Hill.

The city planning commission will meet Feb. 5 to discuss proposals for a hotel site off Cherry Road and rebuilding of a church after a fire last year at Main Street and Lancaster Avenue.

Development proposals submitted to the city show the new hotel at 973 Corporate Boulevard would involve annexing more than an acre between Cherry and Wilkerson roads into the city for a shared access drive. It also would include rezoning two parcels combining for more than 8 acres.

The access drive is a former right-of-way deeded from the state transportation department to the city in 2014. It runs from Cherry to Corporate Boulevard to Wilkerson and is surrounded by businesses. The new hotel would come with a private drive, which could be extended with the former right-of-way.

The city would deed a small portion to property owners, who then assume maintenance responsibilities. Without the drive, business properties in the area only have right in, right out access onto Cherry and Cel-River Road. The new drive would allow full access onto Cel-River at Corporate Boulevard.

Siddhi Enterprise owns almost 2 acres at the hotel site. Omkar Hospitality owns almost 7 acres. County records show Siddhi acquired its portion from Omkar in 2015 for $220,000, and Omkar got its property from Siddhi in 2016 for $31,000.





In another proposal, Gospel Light Baptist Church wants to rebuild on about 2 acres where West Main Street and Lancaster Avenue meet. The church was destroyed by fire early last year and later demolished.

Despite the church having been there, the property is not zoned to allow a religious institution. The rezoning would allow it. Surrounding areas include homes, auto repair and industrial uses.

The new church building would be slightly smaller than the previous one and built in the same spot.

City planners now won’t decide on a proposal to rezone 2 acres at Cherry Road and Constitution Boulevard for master-planned commercial zoning after Horizon Property Group asked for a deferment.

The planning commission hears requests and makes recommendations on whether to annex or rezone property. Rock Hill City Council has final say.