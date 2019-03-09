Excited for St. Patrick’s Day? Here’s what’s going on in York County.

There’s a lot going on in Rock Hill for anyone excited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Here’s a rundown of the best places in York County for food, fun and brews.

St. Patrick’s Day on Main

Rock Hill’s 11th Annual St. Patrick’s Day festival on Main Street runs from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 16.

The festival is free and will feature live Irish music, a kids’ zone, food and drinks.

Baxter-Fort Mill Spring Fest and St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Spring festival in Baxter Village will host a St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16.

The festival starts at 2 p.m. and will feature 125 vendors, food, drinks and live entertainment until 6 p.m.

The festival and festival parking is free.

Town of Clover St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Clover’s St. Patrick’s Day events will kick off with live music, food trucks and beer from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 15, in Boyd’s Tire and Appliance parking lot.

The St. Patrick’s Day fun continues in downtown Clover Saturday with a free festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — complete with a dog show, amusement rides, a 5k race, live music and food.

McHale’s on Rock Hill’s Main Street

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at downtown Rock Hill’s McHale’s Irish pub, with a pre-party and live music Saturday, March 16, from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Then join McHale’s on St. Patrick’s Day where the party starts at 11 a.m. The Irish pub will have live bands, green beer, and a cash bar on the back patio.